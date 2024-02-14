PV wholesales clock record 3,93,074 units in Jan, up 14%

: Passenger Vehicles (PV) sales in India kicked off on a strong note in 2024 with wholesales rising 14 per cent year-on-year to 3,93,074 units last month, the best-ever figure for January driven by robust demand for utility vehicles, industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

As per the data issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), dispatches of passenger vehicles from manufacturers to dealers stood at 3,46,080 units in January 2023.

Two-wheeler wholesales rose 26 per cent to 14,95,183 units last month as compared with 11,84,376 units in January last year.

Three-wheeler wholesales witnessed a growth of 9 per cent at 53,537 units as against 48,903 units in January 2023.

According to SIAM, market leader Maruti Suzuki India posted wholesales of 1,66,802 units last month, up from 1,47,348 u