PV dispatches witness 13% rise in April, says SIAM

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches witnessed a 13 per cent year-on-year rise in April as demand remained robust across segments, industry body SIAM said on Friday.



The total passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose to 3,31,278 units last month compared to 2,93,303 units in April 2022.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki India dispatched 1,37,320 units to dealers last month against 1,21,995 units in April last year.

Hyundai Motor India, on the other hand, sold 49,701 units in April compared to 44,001 units in the year-ago period.

Similarly, two-wheeler dispatches last month increased by 15 per cent to 13,38,588 units from 11,62,582 units a year ago.

Motorcycle wholesales rose to 8,39,274 units last month from 7,35,360 units in April 2022.

Similarly, scooter dispatches rose to 4,64,389 units in April against 3,88,442 units in the year-ago period.

The total three-wheeler sales rose to 42,885 units last month from 20,997 units in April 2022.

“All the segments, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have posted growth in April 2023, compared to April 2022, which clearly indicates that the industry has been able to transit very smoothly to BSVI Phase 2 emission norms from April 1 2023,” Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal stated.

As the industry gradually gets into the monsoon season, among other factors, good rainfall can also help the sector sustain its growth, he added.

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the sales of passenger vehicles last month were the highest ever in April.

Two-wheelers also posted a growth of 15 per cent in April 2023 compared to last year, while the domestic sales of three-wheelers have reached nearer to the pre-COVID levels in April, he added.