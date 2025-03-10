Puri seeks states’ support to become 2nd largest metro network

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said India is the third largest operating metro system in the world, with 1,011 km in length, and sought the support of state govts to overtake the US to become the world’s second-largest network.

The minister said land and urban transport are state subjects, but the central government supports states in establishing metro networks in terms of financial support and funding from external agencies.

The minister said he cannot give an assurance to an MP on a capital-intensive project, as the projects require detailed examination in terms of finances and feasibility. He also urged states to send detailed project reports, along with relevant documentation, to enable the Centre to examine them expeditiously.

He was responding to a question on the metro rail project in Chennai, cleared by the Union Cabinet last October.

He was also asked about clearing pending projects for the Madurai and Coimbatore metro projects, to which the minister said he cannot give an assurance without a proper examination of the projects. “We started metro projects in 2002 at the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Today, we have 1,011 km of metro projects operating in 23 cities. In addition to that, we have another 979 km under construction. Metro is either in operation or under construction in 29 cities in the country,” he told the members.