Puri rededicates ONGC’s iconic Sagar Samrat to nation

New Delhi: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri rededicated Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) iconic drilling rig Sagar Samrat, as a Mobile Offshore Production Unit (MOPU) on January 28, 2023 at a ceremony held on Sagar Samrat. The minister later visited ONGC Kendriya Vidyalaya Grounds, Panvel Phase 1 to meet the Energy Soldiers of ONGC and their families.

MOPU Sagar Samrat commenced production on 23 December 2022. The vessel is presently deployed at Western Offshore (WO)-16 field, located 140-145 kilometres west of Mumbai. Located adjacent to the ONGC’s existing WO-16 well head platform (WHP) in 76m of water depth, the vessel will be instrumental in producing from marginal fields in WO cluster thereby augmenting production from Western Offshore. The MOPU is designed to handle 20,000 barrels per day of crude oil and has a maximum export gas capacity of 2.36 million cubic meters per day.

The Govt of India intends to increase India’s exploration acreage to 0.5 million sq. km. by 2025 and 1.0 million sq. km. by 2030. The Government has been successful in reducing the ‘No Go’ area by 99 per cent, thereby making available an additional approx. 1 million Sq.km. of India’s EEZ for exploration. While ONGC has done a yeoman’s service to the nation over the years, the time has come for the organization to shift its orientation from Processes to Outcomes. As management gurus say, what cannot be measured cannot be improved. Hence, there is a need to introduce new Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in the organization which are geared towards time-bound deliverables and efficiency.

These KPIs need to focus on 3 important goals. ONGC possess a large sedimentary basin acreage, which will go up even further in the coming days. It is imperative that the organization make extra efforts to convert it’s ‘Yet to find’ acreage into Discovery fields, Discovery fields into Production assets and Production assets into Maximum Production assets. Teams across ONGC which are engaged in different processes of the three phases must re-orient themselves for accelerated achievements of these targets.