Puri launches EPA-Grade Diesel at IEW 2024

Mumbai/Goa: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a leading player in India’s energy sector, proudly announced a significant milestone.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, launched EPA-Grade Diesel at India Energy Week (IEW) 2024, in Goa, on Thursday, in presence of G Krishnakumar, Chairman & MD, BPCL.

The introduction of EPA-Grade Diesel marks a pivotal moment for India’s energy landscape.

Recognising the burgeoning demand for high-quality diesel engines in the expansive US export market, BPCL’s Kochi Refinery has taken a proactive stance by developing this critical fuel domestically.

Traditionally, the procurement of EPA Grade reference fuel involved high costs and long lead times due to reliance on imports from Germany. However, BPCL’s Kochi Refinery has spearheaded a groundbreaking solution by leveraging India’s robust refining capabilities to produce EPA-Grade Diesel that meets stringent international specifications.

Speaking on the occasion, G Krishnakumar, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL, said “Today marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards sustainable energy solutions. With the launch of indigenous EPA-Grade Diesel at our Kochi Refinery underscores our relentless commitment to innovation and self-reliance in powering the nation’s growth. At BPCL, we’re not simply meeting standards; we’re setting new benchmarks for excellence in the energy sector.”

This indigenous production not only eliminates the need for imports but also streamlines the engine development, calibration, and testing processes for Original Equipment Manufacturers. BPCL’s initiative ensures timely fulfillment of export operations, thus curbing foreign exchange outflows and bolstering India’s economic resilience.

BPCL’s Aatma Nirbhar Initiative in EPA-Grade Diesel underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the energy sector.

As India continues its journey towards self-reliance, BPCL remains at the forefront, pioneering solutions that propel the nation towards a brighter, more prosperous future.