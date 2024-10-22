Puri highlights role of biofuels, green hydrogen in green energy transition

New Delhi: India is stepping up its efforts to transition to a green energy future, with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, outlining the country’s ambitious goals and milestones. Speaking at an event in the national capital, Minister Puri highlighted the critical role of green hydrogen and biofuels in reducing India’s dependence on traditional energy sources.



The Minister noted that India’s annual energy import bill, primarily for crude oil, stands at approximately $150 billion. He emphasized that strategic reductions in these costs through green energy initiatives would not only benefit the environment but also significantly cut import expenses. Puri also stressed the importance of scaling up green hydrogen production to encourage widespread adoption, supported by grassroots campaigns and environmental activists.

Minister Puri pointed out that India is making remarkable strides in green hydrogen production, with the government optimistic about achieving a target of 5 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) by 2030. However, he believes this target is a “gross underestimation,” as the first tenders for refinery projects utilizing green hydrogen are expected to significantly boost demand.

In a recent interaction, Minister Puri shared a conversation with a venture capitalist who has supported 40 out of 100 unicorn startups in India. One of these companies is developing an electrolyzer without a membrane, a groundbreaking innovation that could further reduce the costs of green hydrogen production.

The global interest in green hydrogen is also increasing, with Indian companies signing agreements to export green ammonia, a byproduct of green hydrogen production, to international markets, including a deal with Germany’s Uniper. Despite this, the Minister stressed that the local demand for green hydrogen is essential for it to thrive domestically, as it must be produced and consumed locally to be economically viable.

India is also making advancements in green hydrogen-based transport, with Indian Oil and Tata Motors introducing hydrogen-powered buses that emit only water vapor. These buses, currently in the demonstration stage, have a range of 300 kilometers and are part of a broader push for sustainable transport solutions.

The country’s biofuel sector has also seen impressive growth, with India achieving its goal of 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol by 2022 and aiming for 20 per cent by 2025. This initiative supports energy security and reduces carbon emissions.

India’s growing demand for energy, which is increasing at three times the global average, positions it as a critical player in the global energy transition. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that 25 per cent of the global increase in energy demand over the next two decades will come from India.

Minister Puri emphasized that India’s green energy transition is driven by the principles of availability, affordability, and sustainability. As India continues to innovate and invest in green technologies, it is poised to serve as a replicable model for other developing nations in the Global South.

India’s green energy ambitions are not confined within its borders. The country is engaging in international collaborations, including green hydrogen projects near Kakinada, supported by foreign investors and governments. These efforts underscore India’s commitment to a sustainable future and its role as a global leader in the green energy revolution.