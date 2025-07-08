Punjab & Sind Bank wins ‘Top Improver’ award at EASE 7.0 Ceremony

Mumbai: Punjab & Sind Bank was honoured with the ‘Top Improver’ award at the EASE 7.0 Citation Ceremony held in Mumbai on July 3, 2025.

The recognition was presented by M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, as part of the government’s Enhanced Access & Service Excellence (EASE) reform

initiative.

Organised by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), the ceremony celebrated the best-performing banks under the EASE 7.0 agenda, which focuses on improving customer experience, digital innovation, and operational excellence in public sector banks.

Punjab & Sind Bank received the award for making remarkable progress across key performance areas.

Swarup Kumar Saha, Managing Director & CEO; Rajeeva, Executive Director; and Manoj Kumar, General Manager, received the award on behalf of the bank

The recognition highlights the bank’s commitment to driving digital transformation and enhancing service

delivery.