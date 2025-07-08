MillenniumPost
Home > Business > Punjab & Sind Bank wins ‘Top Improver’ award at EASE 7.0 Ceremony
Business

Punjab & Sind Bank wins ‘Top Improver’ award at EASE 7.0 Ceremony

BY MPost8 July 2025 12:00 AM IST

Mumbai: Punjab & Sind Bank was honoured with the ‘Top Improver’ award at the EASE 7.0 Citation Ceremony held in Mumbai on July 3, 2025.

The recognition was presented by M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, as part of the government’s Enhanced Access & Service Excellence (EASE) reform

initiative.

Organised by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), the ceremony celebrated the best-performing banks under the EASE 7.0 agenda, which focuses on improving customer experience, digital innovation, and operational excellence in public sector banks.

Punjab & Sind Bank received the award for making remarkable progress across key performance areas.

Swarup Kumar Saha, Managing Director & CEO; Rajeeva, Executive Director; and Manoj Kumar, General Manager, received the award on behalf of the bank

The recognition highlights the bank’s commitment to driving digital transformation and enhancing service

delivery.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X