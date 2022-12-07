Punjab & Sind Bank opens 2 branches in Rajasthan, one in Bihar

New Delhi: Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB) has opened its three new branches in the month of October and November 2022. Out of these three branches, two Branches are in the state of Rajasthan viz. Nanau, District Hanumangarh; Shaitan Singh Nagar, District Jodhpur and other one is in Bihar viz. Andhramath, District Madhubani. With the opening of these branches, Punjab & Sind Bank will have 1528 Banking outlets across the country.

The 1528th Branch at Andhramath, Madhubani district in Bihar was inaugurated at the hands of Ramprit Mandal, MP. Gajraj Devi Singh Takhur, General Manager, Punjab & Sind Bank was present at the inaugural ceremony along with Bharat Bhushan Mandal, MLA Laukaha, Bihar, Lakshmeshwar Roy former Cabinet Minister of Disaster Management Department in Govt of Bihar and Lalit Kumar Sharma, Dy. General Manager, Punjab & Sind Bank.

Swarup Kumar Saha, MD & CEO congratulated staff members and field functionaries of Jaipur and Kolkata Zones for achieving this land mark. While congratulating all the staff members associated with this feat he assured the people at these centres to render best customer service. He opined that by opening new branches, the bank will look at enhancing its market outreach and catering to lending towards the Retail, MSME and Agriculture sectors.

In the inaugural ceremony Zonal Manager of the both the zones assured to provide best services through these new branches and help in fulfilling various banking needs of the people at large.