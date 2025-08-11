Punjab & Sind Bank launches ‘PSB Naari Shakti’ savings account initiative

New Delhi: Punjab & Sind Bank announces the launch of “PSB Naari Shakti,” savings account initiative to empower women across the country with comprehensive financial and health benefits, available in two distinct variants PSB Pink and PSB Smile offering exclusive advantages.

Key features of the PSB Naari Shakti initiative include cancer cover up to Rs 10 lakh and group accidental insurance coverage up to Rs 20 lakh, ensuring health protection for women account

holders.

In addition, beneficiaries will receive complimentary annual preventive health checkups and tele-consultation services, promoting regular health management and easy access to medical advice.

The scheme provides a complimentary Platinum Rupay debit card enabling seamless digital transactions.

Women account holders can also enjoy higher returns on investment through flexi deposits and benefit from various concessions in service charges, making banking more affordable and rewarding.