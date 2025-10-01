Punjab & Sind Bank launches premium home loan scheme

new delhi: Punjab & Sind Bank on Wednesday launched its premium home loan product, “PSB Apna Ghar Premium”, with the tagline “Where Luxury Meets Affordability.”

The scheme offers homebuyers interest rates starting at 7.35%, along with multiple fee waivers such as zero processing, inspection, and prepayment charges. Customers will also get a 100% locker rent concession as an added lifestyle benefit.

Targeted at salaried professionals, self-employed individuals, and families, the product aims to make home ownership more affordable and convenient.

The bank said the scheme “empowers individuals and families to own their dream homes with maximum financial ease.”

With this offering, Punjab & Sind Bank continues to strengthen its position as a customer-first institution.