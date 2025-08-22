Punjab & Sind Bank holds financial inclusion drive in Shahdara district

New Delhi: Punjab & Sind Bank organised financial inclusion saturation & awareness campaign at Karkardooma, Shahdara district.

The purpose of the campaign was to bolster the outreach and saturation of government flagship schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The campaign seeks to achieve comprehensive coverage across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), ensuring that every eligible citizen is able to avail the intended benefits of these transformative schemes.

The campaign was attended by Naveen Kumar Roy, (GM NABARD as Chief Guest), Rajesh Kumar(GM Punjab National Bank –SLBC Convenor), Sanjay Prakash Srivastava ( GM Punjab & Sind Bank), Mukesh Sethi (DGM SLBC) and Vinny Makhija (DGM Punjab & Sind Bank) and other dignitaries along with the presence of more than hundreds of beneficiaries.