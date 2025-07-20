Punjab & Sind Bank April-June qtr net profit rises 48% to `269 crore

New Delhi: Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday reported a 47.80 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 269 crore during Q1 FY26, against Rs 182 crore in Q1 FY25 aided by improvement in core income and decline in bad debts. The total income rose to Rs 3,379 crore during Q1 FY26 from Rs 2,846 crore in the same quarter of FY25, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing. Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 2,911 crore compared to Rs 2,652 crore in the June quarter of FY25. Net Interest income grew by 5.88 per cent and stands at Rs 900 cr.

During the period, the operating profit of the bank increased to Rs 540 crore compared to Rs 317 crore a year ago. The bank’s asset quality showed improvement as gross NPAs declined to 3.34 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 4.72 per cent a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.91 per cent against 1.59 per cent in the year-ago period. Its gross advance increased by 14 per cent to Rs 99,950 crore from Rs 87,738 crore at the end of June 2024. However, provisions and contingencies increased to Rs 217 crore during the first quarter compared to Rs 103 crore a year ago. Its provision coverage ratio increased by 369 bps from 88.08 per cent to 91.77 per cent. At the same time, return on assets (ROA) improved to 0.67 per cent for June 2025, from 0.5 per cent in June 2024, registering an improvement of 17 bps, it said. The total business grew 10.94 per cent to Rs 2,31,132 crore from Rs 2,08,331 crore at the end of June 2024.