Punjab power minister recommissions Fatehgarh Sahib biomass power plant

Patiala: Power Minister S Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday announced the successful recommissioning of the 10MW Biomass Power Plant at Village Jalkheri, District Fatehgarh Sahib, highlighting its significant environmental and economic benefits for Punjab.

PSPCL’s 1x10MW Biomass Plant at Village Jalkheri (Dist. Fatehgarh Sahib) was originally commissioned in June 1992.

The plant remained operational till July 1995 after which it was given on lease to M/s Jalkheri Power Plant Ltd (JPPL) in July 2001.

The plant was recommissioned in July 2002 and remained operational till September 2007.

In 2012, efforts were made to restart the project by giving a licence to a private developer to run it for a specific period by giving it on lease. In 2018, the plant was re-tendered to be leased out on ROT basis.

Now the renovated plant has been recommissioned on June 21, 2024 and officially commenced operations.

It utilizes advanced Denmark Technology boilers and is designed to generate electricity using 100 per cent paddy straw. This state-of-the-art facility biomass plant will consume approximately 1 lakh tons of paddy straw annually.