Punjab Power Minister calls upon people to take pledge to save electricity

Chandigarh: Punjab Power and PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Thursday called upon people from all walks of life to take a pledge to save electricity for a prosperous future of the coming generations of Punjab.

In a message to the people of the state on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, the power minister said that electricity is instrumental for the all-round progress of the society, therefore, it becomes a primary duty of all citizens to save electricity and contribute towards the prosperous future of the state as well as the nation.

He urged the power consumers of the state to opt for energy-efficient electrical appliances and equipment, duly star-rated as per Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) norms.

The Minister further said that judicious use of electricity will help consumers save money as well as assist in nation-building. He added that there were more than one crore power consumers in Punjab and even if a single unit of electricity is saved by each consumer daily, then it can translate into a huge saving of electricity.