Punjab power employees end strike after meeting minister

Patiala: After a meeting with Punjab’s Power Minister, Sardar Harbhajan Singh ETO, held on Friday in Patiala, the PSEB Employees Joint Forum and Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab announced that they are calling off

their strike.

During the meeting, the leaders of the unions were provided with a copy of the “Minutes of Meeting” which approved the demands put forth by the employee unions during meetings held on August 10, 2025, and August 14, 2025.

These meetings were held under the chairmanship of Harpal Singh Cheema, Finance Minister of Punjab, and Harbhajan Singh ETO, Power Minister of Punjab, with the PSPCL administration at Punjab Bhawan and the PSPCL Guest House in Chandigarh.

The power minister mentioned that approval to implement these demands will soon be sought from the Board of Directors of PSPCL, and for those demands requiring Punjab Cabinet approval, that will also be obtained soon.