Punjab mining minister meets Reddy, calls for early completion of potash exploration survey

New Delhi: Punjab Mining, Geology and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Tuesday called on Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and sought early completion of a potash exploration survey in the state.

During the meeting, Goyal informed that the deposits of potash mineral have been found in Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts of Punjab. He urged the Union Minister that a geological survey should be completed at the earliest to explore the full potential of this mineral in the state, keeping in view that potash is a rare mineral and India currently depends on imports to meet domestic requirements.

Reddy stressed the need for a speedy survey to determine the extent of potash deposits in Punjab, which in one way will help to boost the state’s economy and on the other reduce the country’s dependence on imports.

While interacting with media after the meeting, Goyal said Union Minister Reddy responded positively to Punjab’s demand and directed senior officials of his department to prepare an action plan to complete the survey in Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts at the earliest. Punjab’s Mining and Geology Minister said that the state government is committed to exploring all possibilities for further development and growth.

He said the presence of potash deposits in Punjab was discovered in 1985, but successive state governments failed to take adequate steps to explore this vital resource, resulting in delay of necessary surveys and drilling activities.

Goyal said that the Punjab government is making concerted efforts to expedite the exploration of this mineral, aiming to harness it for the state’s development. So far drilling has been conducted at 10 locations in Fazilka and Sri Muktsar Sahib districts, but a comprehensive survey is needed to determine the extent of potash deposits in other areas.