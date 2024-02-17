Punjab govt increases initial pay of PSPCL employees: Power Minister

Patiala: The Punjab Government has announced a significant increase in the initial pay scale of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees.

The initial pay of Junior Engineers has been increased from Rs 17,450 to Rs 19,260.

The announcement was made by Punjab Power Minister, Harbhajan Singh ETO, in response to the persistent demand from PSPCL employees to align their pay scale with that of other Punjab Government employees. He said that the circular regarding the revised pay scale has been issued by PSPCL.

He added that category of divisional superintendent accounts, revenue accountant, etc. have been placed in group 14 to 16 and their initial pay has been increased from Rs 17960 to Rs 19260. Besides, Superintendent Grade-2, PA, SAS Accounts etc have been placed in group 15 to 17 increasing initial pay from Rs 18690 to Rs 19260.

Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO affirmed the commitment of the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, towards the welfare of its employees. “Our government is dedicated to addressing the genuine concerns and demands of all employees, ensuring fair compensation and recognition for their hard work and dedication,” stated Power Minister.