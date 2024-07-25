Punjab govt focusing on strengthening secondary healthcare sector: Minister

New Delhi: After imparting primary healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab through Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs), Punjab Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research Minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Thursday that Punjab Govt is now focusing to further strengthen the secondary and tertiary level healthcare facilities in Punjab.

Addressing the 6th Edition of CII Northern Region Healthcare Summit in Gurugram, the minister said that so far as many as 1.79 crore citizens have availed treatment or OPD services at 842 AACs.

“We have digitised Primary healthcare sector in Punjab. Now we are chalking out for further strengthening the secondary and tertiary health services,” he said.