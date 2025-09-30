Punjab CM Mann invites industrialists for 6th edition of Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday showcased Punjab as a “land of immense opportunities” and invited industrialists to partner in the State’s growth journey, while announcing that the sixth edition of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit will be held in Mohali from March 13 to 15, 2026.

Addressing industry leaders in New Delhi, Mann said Punjab’s investment-friendly policies, surplus power, and transparent governance had positioned it as a leading industrial destination. “Since March 2022, the State has received investment proposals worth Rs 1.23 lakh crore, with the potential to create over 4.7 lakh jobs,” he noted, highlighting that global firms such as Nestlé, ITC, Cargill, and Danone already operate in Punjab.

The Chief Minister underlined Punjab’s expanding industrial base in food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, IT, and tourism. He also announced plans for a Film City and a new cricket stadium in Amritsar to boost entertainment and sports infrastructure. He emphasised the reforms, such as the Right to Business Act and the FastTrack Punjab single-window portal, that ensure time-bound approvals.

Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora, Industries & Commerce, said the day-long programme included business-to-business meetings with major corporates such as CNH Industrial, AIPL, IHCL (Taj Hotels), ITC, ACME Solar, Haldiram’s, Medanta, and RJ Corp. “Punjab’s policy framework is being strengthened with bold reforms to ensure ease, responsiveness, and certainty for investors,” he said.

Arora highlighted Mohali as Punjab’s next growth hub, emerging in AI, semiconductors, electronics, and data centres. With its clean air, decongested roads, and presence of universities and research institutions,

Chief Secretary K.A.P. Sinha emphasised transparent governance, while Invest India MD Nivruti Rai, in a special address, commended Punjab’s “investor-centric” approach.