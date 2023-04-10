Punjab and Sind Bank announces opening of 25 branches across India

New Delhi: Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB), a premier public sector bank in the country has announced opening of 25 new branches.

With the opening of the new branches, Punjab & Sind Bank has now a total of 1553 branches PAN India. Considering the geographical spread, the 25 branches has inaugurated virtually from Bank’s Head Office in the presence of top executives of the Bank including Field General Managers, Zonal Heads.

Commenting on opening of new branches Swarup Kumar Saha, Managing Director & CEO reiterated that Bank will continue to live upto its motto i.e. “Where service is a way of life” by delivering best possible customer services and providing banking products and right banking solution to the customers. The challenges thrown upon us will be turned into opportunities and Bank will continue to put its best efforts for inclusive growth of the economy”.

He also added that Bank has taken a new milestone to its journey of excellence and opined that by opening new branches bank will look at enhancing its market outreach and all efforts will be made to mobilize quality business.

In the inaugural ceremony Zonal Heads assured to provide best services through these new branches and help in fulfilling various banking needs of the people at large.

The customers which were present in the newly opened branches acknowledged the efforts of the Bank for opening of new branches in their vicinity and praised the customer service being provided by the Bank.