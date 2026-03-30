Puja Garg takes over as 43rd National president of FICCI Ladies Organisation

New Delhi: Puja Garg has assumed charge as the 43rd National President of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO). During her 2026-27 tenure, she will focus on strengthening women’s entrepreneurship, industry participation & economic empowerment. Founded in 1983, FLO is an all-India forum headquartered in New Delhi with 21 chapters, representing around 15,000 women entrepreneurs & professionals. Garg said her vision, “Strength Within, Scale Beyond”, aims to enhance institutional excellence, deepen chapter alignment and expand FLO’s national & global impact. An entrepreneur, she has led business & grassroots initiatives, including co-founding a fashion platform & advancing women’s empowerment programmes across regions.

