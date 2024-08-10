‘Public procurement from GeM portal crosses `9.82 lakh cr’

New Delhi: Public procurement of goods and services from government-owned GeM portal crossed Rs 9.82 lakh crore as on July 30, Parliament was informed on Friday.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all central government ministries and departments.

GeM began its journey in 2016-17 with a procurement of Rs 422 crore, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

It crossed Rs 4 lakh crore in the last fiscal.

“The cumulative gross merchandise value for goods and services on GeM since its inception is more than Rs 9.82 lakh crore as on 30th July 2024,” he said.

More than 1.63 lakh women-led MSEs (micro and small enterprises) and 25,000 startups have been registered on the GeM portal since inception.

GeM has over 63,000 government buyer organisations and over 62 lakh sellers and service providers offering a wide range of products and services.

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and central armed police forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles.

Automobiles, computers and office furniture are some of the major product categories.

Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, webcasting and analytical, are listed on the portal.

South Korea’s KONEPS is the largest such platform in the world. Currently, GeM stands at the second position.