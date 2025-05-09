PSX continues to feel the heat of India-Pak conflict

Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday continued to feel the effects of the ongoing conflict in the region with equity investors said to have suffered 820 billion rupees in losses in the last three days.

The market opened, like the last three days, to conflicting sentiments but by close, had recovered more than 700 points.

The benchmark KSE-100 index climbed 799.65, or 0.77 per cent, to stand at 1,04,326.46 from the previous close of 1,03,526.81 at 11:06 am.

The volatility had increased following the military confrontation between India and Pakistan triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that had cross border linkages.

Yousuf M Farooq, director research at Chase Securities said such short-term volatility and corrections are a normal feature of equity markets.

“We are advising our clients that only long-term investors participate in the market, maintaining discipline during periods of uncertainty and gradually building their portfolios over time,” he said.