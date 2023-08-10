‘PSTCL commissions 160 MVA transformer at Dhandari Kalan’

Patiala: Under the dynamic leadership of S Bhagwant Mann Chief Minister, Punjab and able guidance of S Harbhajan Singh ETO, Power Minister, Punjab, PSTCL have achieved a milestone when a 160 MVA 220/66 KV transformer was commissioned at 220 KV Dhandari Kalan (Ludhiana) in a record 16 days on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by Vardeep Mander, director technical PSTCL here on Thursday in a press note.

The estimated cost of this project is Rs 12 crore. This transformer has replaced the existing 100 MVA transformer thereby increasing the transformation capacity by 60 MVA.

Vardeep Mander said that previously such works took about 30 days which was brought down to 24 days in case of Gobindgarh and now, a record of 16 days.

He said that as the existing 100 MVA ( Million Volt amp.) transformer is required to be dismantled first, the consumers of a particular substation may face power supply disruptions during erection work and decrease in commissioning time means saving of lacks of rupees in terms of enhanced power supply by earlier commissioning.

He said that now the industries in Ludhiana area will be benefited as with enhanced capacity, pending connections for about 2 years will be released beside giving quality and uninterrupted power to existing industries of the area.

He added said that PSTCL has already, commissioned 2 no 160 MVA, 220/66 KV transformers at Mandi Gobindgarh in this financial year by replacing existing 2 no 100 MVA transformers thereby increasing capacity of Mandi Gobindgarh G1 grid by 120 MVA giving huge relief to the

industry.