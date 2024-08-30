PSSC launches Skill Up-Gradation and Certification Programme

New Dellhi: The Power Sector Skill Council (PSSC) has launched the Lineman Certification Program under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) initiative in association with BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) aligned with the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Safety Regulations. This strategic program aims to enhance the skill sets of BYPL’s workforce, particularly those engaged in electrical operations, ensuring adherence to the highest safety standards.

Created with a mandate to facilitate skill development across the Power Industry (covering Power Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewable Energy and Power Equipment Manufacturing), PSSC has been actively engaged in the task to deliver on the objectives with active support of industry stakeholders.

This recently launched program of PSSC is significant for all distribution, transmission and generation companies of the power sector as it aligns with the government’s commitment to safety and quality in electrical operations. This program also benefits the employees in getting National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned certifications along with Skill India, which is approved by National Council for Vocational Education & Training.