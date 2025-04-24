‘PSPCL to recruit under sports quota’

Patiala: Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has announced that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will soon initiate new recruitments under the sports quota. This initiative aims to encourage sportspersons and foster a sporting culture within the organisation.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 46th AIESCB Tug of War Tournament at the PSPCL Sports Complex on Tuesday, the minister also revealed plans to introduce a promotion policy for sportspersons within PSPCL. “This step will not only recognise the efforts of our athletes but also inspire a wave of enthusiasm for sports across the state,” he said.

The minister emphasised the importance of sports in shaping well-rounded individuals and urged youth to steer clear of drugs and instead channel their energy into physical activities. “Engaging in sports leads to holistic development, builds character, and keeps the youth on a constructive path,” he added.