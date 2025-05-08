PSPCL suspends 3 employees for misconduct & negligence

Patiala: The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has taken a significant step to uphold transparency and accountability by suspending three of its employees with immediate effect for their alleged involvement in official misconduct and

negligence.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, while confirming the action, stated that the preliminary inquiry has revealed that the employees in question had issued tubewell connections in violation of established norms and procedures.

The employees suspended include Rohit Sharma, Junior Engineer at Distribution Sub Division, PSPCL Bhinder Kalan; Gurinderjit Singh, Assistant Lineman at Distribution Sub Division, PSPCL Dharamkot; and Kesav Kumar, Revenue Assistant at the same subdivision.

The minister emphasised that such lapses would not be tolerated under any circumstances.