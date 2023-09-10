‘PSPCL supplied record 3,427 LU of electricity on September 9’

Chandigarh: Punjab Power and PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday informed that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) supplied a record 3,427 lakh units (LUs) of electricity with demand remaining around 14,400 MW for the whole day on September 9, 2023 inspite of being weekend.

Disclosing this in a press communique issued here, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that the pre-monsoon maximum electricity supplied was 3,425 LUs on June 23 this year.

He said that on account of 63 percent deficit rainfall during the month of August and almost nil rainfall during September so far, the demand for electricity has shot up considerably particularly in the case of Agriculture, Domestic and Commercial categories of consumers.

“However, due to adequate arrangements made by PSPCL, all the categories of consumers in Punjab are being supplied electricity without imposing any cuts”, said the Power Minister while emphasising that regular supply is being ensured to the agriculture sector keeping in view the maturity stage of the paddy crop.

Comparing the power consumption figures of the year 2023 with 2022, Harbhajan Singh ETO said that during the last few days power consumption in the state has ranged from 8 per cent to 12 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the last year due to hot and humid conditions, and the maximum demand during the last few days has been in the record range of 14,500 MW to 15,000 MW.

The Power Minister said that as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann the PSPCL is committed to providing electricity as per the requirement of the consumers, particularly farmers, and all arrangements for the same are in place.