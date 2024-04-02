PSPCL sets up control room to prevent crop from catching fire

Patiala: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has set up a control room to prevent the crop from catching fire. Along with this, PSPCL has also appealed to farmers to take some precautions so that any unwanted incidents can be avoided.

According to a bulletin from PSPCL, the department has increased monitoring of electric lines coming out from fields within the state. Below this line, where these lines come out, special instructions have been given to the SDOs and other officials. In addition to this, contact has been made with fire stations so that they can stay alert.

During this time, loose wires/cables and sub-stations or G.O. switches which can cause sparking must be immediately reported to the sub-divisional office/complaint center with the control room number 96461-06835, 96461-06836, or 1912, so that these electric lines/wires can be repaired on time to prevent the crop from catching fire.

In addition to this, pictures of loose wires or sparking, along with location, can be sent via WhatsApp to the number 96461-06835/36. Furthermore, the department has also advised farmers to take precautions. During this time, harvested crop residue should not be placed under electric wires or transformers and G.O. switches.

A one-metre radius around dual-single phase transformer on agricultural land should be kept clear so that a fire can be prevented in case of a short

circuit.