PSPCL meets record high power demand of 3,666 lakh units on July 21

Patiala: Punjab’s Electricity and Public Works Minister, Harbhajan Singh ETO, on Monday announced that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) successfully met a record high electricity demand of 3,666 lakh units in a single day on July 21, despite it being a Sunday.

Maximum electricity was also supplied for agriculture. Previously, the highest demand of 3,563 lakh units was met on June 26, 2024.

Last year, the highest electricity demand of 3,427 lakh units was met on September 9, 2023, and 3,425 lakh units on June 23, 2023.

The minister said that despite the monsoon season, there has been a significant increase in electricity demand in the state due to humid conditions and less

rainfall.

This increase has been observed in domestic consumption, irrigation for paddy crops, and industrial use.

The minister further stated that on July 16 this year, PSPCL had supplied 3,626 lakh units in a single day, which was a record at that time. Now, this record has been broken

on July 21.