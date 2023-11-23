PSPCL launches Induastrial Facilitation Cell

CHANDIGARH: In a move to prioritise and streamline services for the industrial sector, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has launched a dedicated cell - the Industrial Facilitation Cell (IFC) to be monitored by the office of chairman cum managing director of PSPCL.

The initiative aims to promptly address and resolve issues faced by industrialists related to the release of new connections, extension of load and other power-related matters.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, Punjab Power and PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said that in September, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal engaged in back-to-back discussions with industrialists in key industrial hubs such as Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and SAS Nagar (Mohali).