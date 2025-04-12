PSPCL initiates drive to protect wheat crops from fire

Patiala: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has initiated a special drive to educate farmers on safeguarding their wheat crops from fire. Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO announced on Saturday that farmers are being advised to take necessary precautions to prevent fire hazards. The initiative aims to reduce fire incidents caused by loose or low-hanging electric wires, G.O. switches, and other electrical faults. Control Room for Fire Prevention: To address fire-related emergencies, a dedicated control room has been established. Farmers are urged to report any incident of fire immediately to their nearest Sub-Divisional Office or Complaint House. They can also contact the Control Room at 96461-06835, 96461-06836, or 1912. Additionally, anyone noticing loose or low-hanging electric wires or sparks can share the location and images via WhatsApp at 96461-06835.