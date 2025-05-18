PSPCL flags off 15 Sky Lift Vehicles to boost power services

Patiala: In a significant move to enhance electricity services for the people of Punjab, Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) flagged off 15 Sky Lift vehicles on Friday. This initiative aligns with the visionary leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and is being implemented under the dynamic guidance of Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO and PSPCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Ajoy Kumar Sinha. The flag-off ceremony was conducted by PSPCL Director/Distribution Er Inderpal Singh. On this occasion, Chief Engineer South Zone Er Ratan Kumar Mittal, along with other senior officers and employees, was also present.

Speaking to the media, Chief Engineer Er Ratan Kumar Mittal stated that the new Sky Lift vehicles will greatly assist in the routine maintenance of power lines and electrical equipment, including tree trimming near the lines. He emphasized that the inclusion of these vehicles will not only expedite the resolution of consumer complaints but also significantly enhance the safety of PSPCL’s technical workforce. Director/Distribution Er Inderpal Singh assured that such initiatives will continue to ensure improved and reliable electricity services for PSPCL consumers.