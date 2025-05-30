PSPCL establishes control rooms at each zonal level

Chandigarh: Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO today announced that Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has made extensive arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply and efficient complaint resolution during the upcoming summer and paddy season, as well as in the event of power disruptions caused by heavy rains and windstorms.

The minister stated that PSPCL has established dedicated control rooms at each zonal level and a central control room at the head office in Patiala to monitor power supply 24x7.

To enhance consumer convenience, the minister highlighted the availability of multiple easy-to-access communication channels. Consumers can now register power supply or billing-related complaints through the PSPCL Mobile App (available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store), by sending an SMS or calling 1912, giving a missed call on the toll-free number 1800-180-1512, or by reaching out via WhatsApp on 96461-01912.

Harbhajan Singh ETO elaborated that the PSPCL Mobile App is a comprehensive and user-friendly platform that enables consumers to manage their electricity-related needs efficiently.

The app allows users to view and download their current and previous bills, track their energy consumption, and make secure bill payments. Consumers can also lodge complaints related to power outages, faulty meters, or billing discrepancies directly through the app and receive

real-time updates on their status.