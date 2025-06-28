PSPCL director calls for swift action on pending compassionate appointments

Patiala: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) Director (Administration) Jasbir Singh Sur Singh on Friday chaired a crucial meeting at Patiala to review the status of pending compassionate appointment cases across various zones. The meeting focused on fast-tracking the resolution process and ensuring timely support for eligible applicants. He urged all departments to treat these cases as a top priority, pointing out that a considerable number of vacancies are available and can be promptly filled to support deserving applicants.

He specifically instructed the Human Resource (HR) Department to take swift, coordinated steps to eliminate the backlog. “The applicants seeking compassionate appointments have shown great resilience through challenging times. It is our duty to support them by ensuring their cases are processed efficiently and they receive the opportunities they rightfully deserve,” he stated.