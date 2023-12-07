PSPCL Dir Admin holds meet with officials of various circles

Tarn Taran: In order to enhancing uninterrupted and improved electricity services across various circles, Jasbir Singh Sur Singh, the Director Admin of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), conducted meetings with officials from different circles.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, the objective of these discussions is to consistently improve power distribution and provide better services to consumers. Director Admin conducted high-level meetings with officials from Tarn Taran, Amritsar City, Civil Subdivision Amritsar, and P and M Circle Amritsar.

Discussions were held regarding the initiation of feeder-wise metering in Tarn Taran, with a focus on starting the installation of prepaid meters. Discussions also included preparing the proposal to include individuals who have installed private transformers (single and three-phase) in the PSPCL system. Besides, authorities were instructed to prepare details of computers required in the office for the convenience of the consumers and asked them to send the details to IT office.

Furthermore, Director Admin discussed the possibility of implementing a solar installation scheme in the Border

Zone area.