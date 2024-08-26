‘PSPCL detects 2,075 cases of power theft, imposes fine of Rs 4.64 crore’

Chandigarh: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) carried out a special checking drive against power thefts on Saturday in five zones - Amritsar, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala of the.

The Power Minister Punjab Harbhajan Singh ETO added that the checking drive was carried out jointly by the Distribution and Enforcement wing of PSPCL. During this checking, a total 28,487 power connections were checked in all the five zones. Out of these checked connections, a total 2,075 cases of power theft were detected and a penalty of Rs 4.64 crore was imposed on erring consumers.

Further, the Minister said besides imposing penalty, FIRs have been registered and legal action has been initiated against erring consumers. He said that the ongoing drive against power thefts would ultimately minimise the number of cases of power thefts upto maximum level.

He said the drive was the need of the hour to curb the menace of power theft. He appealed to power consumers not to indulge in such malpractices. The Minister said the mass checking drive would continue in future too.