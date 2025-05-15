PSPCL continues to strengthen electricity infra across Punjab in 2024-25

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) continues to strengthen and expand the electricity infrastructure across the state. The North Zone has seen major improvements in electricity supply, capacity enhancement, and infrastructure development in 2024–25.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Wednesday said that in the North Zone, electricity is being supplied to four districts Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala & Jalandhar. To serve these districts effectively, the zone is equipped with 2 Sub-stations of 400KV, 15 Sub-stations of 220KV and 19 Sub-stations of 132KV. In addition, there are 128 Sub-stations of 66KV with a cumulative capacity of 3886.5 MVA.

The zone also maintains 179 lines of 66KV covering 1555.091 circuit kilometres and 3 lines of 33KV spanning 2.7 CKT KM.

He added that in 2024–25, power was supplied to 22,42,638 consumers through 2059 feeders of 11KV. Out of these, 57 feeders were De-loaded to enhance reliability and prevent overloading. The length of High Tension lines under this GEN (General Electrical Network) now stands at 36,196.45 KM, showing a rise of 313.83 KM against 2023–24.