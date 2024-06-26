PSPCL commissions new 50MW solar power project

Patiala: PSPCL commissioned new 50MW solar power project with an aim to boost renewable energy capacity in the state of Punjab.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has taken a significant stride towards meeting the state’s growing power demand while promoting sustainable energy sources.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited had in June-2022 finalised agreements with solar power developers for the procurement of 250 MW of solar power at a competitive rate of Rs 2.65/kWh.

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO informed that solar power project of 50 MW Capacity installed by M/s SAEL Limited at village Karamgarh, Malout has been synchronised and solar power has started flowing into the 220 KV Grid substation

Katorewala.

Four solar power projects of 4 MW each to be set up within Punjab were allotted to PEDA at tariff of

Rs 2.748/kWh.

Out of which, no. 1 solar power project of 4 MW at village Tarkhanwala, Bathinda has also been synchronised with PSPCL 66 KV Grid substation Sekhon.

He further added that with the synchronisation of these projects, cumulative installed capacity of solar power projects for the state of Punjab has now reached 2081 MW.

He also said that solar power projects of 2850 MW are under commissioning.