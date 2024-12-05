PSPCL accounces promotion of Kamal Joshi as Engineer-in-Chief

Patiala,: The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has announced the promotion of Er. Kamal Joshi, Chief Engineer/Material Management, to the prestigious position of Engineer-in-Chief. Joshi joined the department on November 2, 1989, as an Assistant Engineer (AE), has rendered over 35 years of dedicated service. Throughout his career, he has held key roles across various departments, including the Thermal Power Plant at Ropar, Distribution Services, Store Organisation, RSD Shahpur Kandi (Hydro Organisation), Municipal Corporation (UT Chandigarh) on deputation, Enforcement Organisation, BBMB, and PSERC on deputation. He also served as SE/HR in PSPCL/PSTCL.