PSE leadership program

Dr. P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister launched 2nd Batch of DAKSH, a flagship leadership program by Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and Capacity Building Commission (CBC). S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, CBC; K Moses Chalai, Secretary, DPE; Rachna Shah, Secretary, DoPT; K P Mahadevaswamy, Chairman, SCOPE; Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE and Dr. Alka Mittal, Member, Administration, CBC were also present during the launch at SCOPE Complex, New Delhi.