PSBs transferred Rs 60,518 cr unclaimed amount to RBI at end of January 2026

New Delhi: The unclaimed amount transferred by public sector banks to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund of the Reserve Bank of India stood at Rs 60,518 crore at end-January 2026, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Also, the unclaimed insurance amount outstanding with the insurers was Rs 8,973.89 crore at February-end and the value of unclaimed amounts in mutual funds under SEBI regulations was Rs 3,749.34 crore, MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the House.

In order to ensure timely identification of rightful claimants, reducing both the existing stock of unclaimed financial assets as well as the fresh accretion to it and to simplify and expedite the claim process for citizens, various measures have been undertaken by the financial sector regulators, the minister said.

To another question, the minister said the government has reviewed the investors’ interest in Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs). The average bid-cover ratio, an indicator of interest to purchase bond in auction, for SGrBs has so far remained above 2 since inception in FY23. The bid-cover ratio in FY26 stands at 2.32.