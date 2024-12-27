PRSI National Awards 2024: NMDC shines with six prestigious national awards

Hyderabad: National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC) has been honored with multiple awards by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) at the PRSI National Awards 2024. The awards were presented during the 46th All India Public Relations Conference, held in Raipur from December 20 to 22. These accolades recognize NMDC’s outstanding contributions in CSR, R&D, and Corporate Communications.

The prestigious awards were handed over by the Chief Guest, Vijay Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, Govt of Chhattisgarh, Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Arun Sao, and Nanda Kumar Sai, Former MP and Former Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. Receiving the awards on behalf of NMDC were P Shyam, GM (CSR), Jay Prakash, GM (Corporate Communications), Ch. Srinivasa Rao, DGM (Corporate Communications), and Vibhuti Roshan, DGM (Mining Processing).

NMDC was conferred with six awards – ‘Corporate Film Hindi’ (1st prize), ‘Best R&D Efforts for promoting science and technology’ (1st prize), ‘Best PSU Implementing CSR Projects’ (2nd prize), ‘E-Newsletter’ (2nd prize), ‘Annual Report’ (3rd prize) and ‘Best Use of Social Media in a Corporate Campaign’

(3rd prize).