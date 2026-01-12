PRSD outlines future strategy

New Delhi: The Public Relations Society Delhi (PRSD) on Saturday concluded its Annual General Meeting, outlining a strategic roadmap to address the evolving communications landscape. The meeting reviewed the organisation’s growth over the 2024–26 period, marked by a rise in membership and expansion of its digital ecosystem.

The AGM was presided over by PRSD chairman Sarvesh Tiwari, along with vice-chairman Vipin Kharbanda, secretary G.S. Bawa, joint secretary Sanchit Sharma and treasurer Rama Vijay.

PRSD chairman Tiwari emphasised the strategic shift during his address, saying:: “Our steady rise in membership and the expansion of our digital footprint are more than just metrics; they reflect PRSD’s commitment to building a credible, future-ready professional community...”