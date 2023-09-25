‘Protecting depositor money sacred duty for banker’

Mumbai: Protecting depositors’ hard-earned money is a sacred duty for a banker, and more important than visiting a religious place, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

He said the task is more important because the entire banking system runs on deposits, which are accumulated from small savers, middle class and retirees.

“Protection of depositors’ money is the most important responsibility of a bank. It is a sacred duty. It is a sacred duty like going to a temple or masjid or gurdwara to bow down, it’s a sacred task. In fact, I would say this is much more,” the RBI governor said. It is also the responsibility of the Reserve Bank to work with all the banks to ensure that depositors’

money is safe.