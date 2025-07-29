Promising reserves of rare earth elements found in Singrauli coalfields: Reddy

New Delhi: Promising reserves of rare earth elements have been found in the Singrauli coalfields of Madhya Pradesh, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said that Coal India Ltd (CIL) has undertaken research and development projects related to REE found in coal mine waste.

“Results from appraisal of Gondwana Sediments (coal, clay, shale, Sandstone) for Trace Elements & REE concentration in the Singrauli coalfield, indicate that REE are ‘promising’ in nature (with an enrichment of 250 ppm on a whole coal basis in coal samples and 400 ppm in non-coal samples),” the minister said.

However, economic extraction of REEs is subject to technical advancement and economies of scale.

Results from the assessment of REE and other economic resources from the North Eastern Region Coalfield indicate that total REE is low, but heavy REE contents are relatively high, he explained.