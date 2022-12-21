Professor TG Sitharam assumes charge as Chairman of AICTE

New Delhi: Former Director of IIT Guwahati Prof. TG Sitharam assumes charge on Wednesday as AICTE Chairman from the UGC Chairman Prof. Jagadesh Kumar. Prof. Sitharam envisions leading higher education into an era of disruptive innovations in his new role and making India a global educational knowledge super power to achieve the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50 per cent by 2035.Prof. Sitharam envisions providing transformative education to Indian students to create leaders and innovators, and generate new knowledge for a sustainable society.

