Production of CIL hits record 703.91 MT until March 7 FY24

New Delhi: Production of Coal India Limited hit a record 703.91 million tonnes (MT) in this fiscal until March 7, surpassing the last fiscal’s output of 703.20 MT, the Coal Ministry said on Friday.

Highlighting that several key measures were implemented to enhance production, the ministry said Coal India maintains an ample stock of 72.70 MT as of 7th March 2024.

“Coal India Limited (CIL) has achieved a record production of 703.91 million tonnes of coal up to 7th March 2024 during the current fiscal, surpassing last financial year’s production of 703.20 MT by an impressive margin of 26 days,” the ministry said in a release.

Adoption of the Mine Developer and Operator model, mechanization and modernization of mines of Coal India Limited, both Underground & Opencast, undertaking new projects, expanding existing projects, have bolstered coal production, it said.

The ministry in a separate release stated that the domestic coal sector registered a growth of 10.2 per cent in January.

The index of the coal industry reached 218.9 points during January as compared to 198.6 points in the year-ago

period.