‘Processed potato products from India gaining ground in Southeast Asian markets’

NEW DELHI: India’s processed potato products are making strong inroads into Southeast Asian markets, driven by rising snack demand and infrastructure development in states such as Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

Exports of dehydrated potato granules and pellets surged from USD 11.4 million in 2021-22 to USD 63.3 million in 2024-25, making them India’s fastest-growing processed food export. Other products like flour, starch, chips, and ready-to-eat items also recorded healthy growth, reaching USD 18.8 million.

“Nearly 80 per cent of shipments go to Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand,” said GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastav. Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are driving the boom with dehydration plants, contract farming, and cold-chain infrastructure, supported by India’s 56-million-tonne annual potato crop.