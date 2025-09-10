Priti Adani urges unified approach in philanthropy

new delhi: Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation, issued a rallying call for deeper collaboration among global philanthropists, urging stakeholders to move beyond traditional giving and instead ‘build together’.

Delivering the keynote address at the AVPN Global Conference 2025, she emphasised that the next major leap in social progress depends on dismantling silos and working across sectors.

“We must be co-builders, not just donors,” she said. “Real change happens when we work as partners - pooling resources and breaking down silos.”

The annual gathering held in Hong Kong, brought together foundations, family offices, corporations, and impact investors focused on sustainable development in Asia.

She stressed that the next leap for social development depends on collaboration and on bringing every philanthropic institution, NGO and partner onto a single platform where efforts are aligned, learnings are shared, and impact is multiplied.